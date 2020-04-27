Sunak: 'Tough times' as coronavirus affects UK economy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chancellor: 'Tough times' as coronavirus affects UK economy
Rishi Sunak said there have already been "tough times" as the coronavirus has an impact on the UK economy and warned "there will be more to come".
The chancellor said millions of jobs have been saved, but “we cannot save every job and every business”.
Mr Sunak said the tide was turning, but spoke of the risk of a “second spike” if control of the virus was to be lost again.
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52446700/chancellor-tough-times-as-coronavirus-affects-uk-economyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window