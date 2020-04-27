Gove: 'Entirely possible' to end trade talks on time

Media player
Brexit: UK-EU trade talks can follow timetable - Gove
A cat interrupted the start of Michael Gove's reply to a question about the timing of UK-EU trade talks.
The Cabinet Office minister told MPs the government believed it was “still entirely possible to conclude negotiations” on the existing timetable.
He was asked by Labour MP Hilary Benn about the effect of coronavirus on the timing of post-Brexit trade talks.
