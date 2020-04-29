Starmer: UK could have 'worst death rate in Europe'

Video

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was only “part-way through this crisis” and the number of coronavirus deaths was “truly dreadful”.

The Labour leader said Britain was "possibly on track” to have one of Europe's worst death rates.

First Secretary Dominic Raab said he shared his "joint horror" at the number of deaths but said he disagreed as it was "far too early" to make international comparisons.

Mr Raab said it was a "delicate and dangerous moment" in the pandemic, and it would be “irresponsible” to set out details of a transitional period at this stage.