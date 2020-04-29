When will garden centres re-open?

Media player
PMQs: Swayne and Raab on reo-opening garden centres
Dominic Raab said medical advice over re-opening garden centres now showed it could risk public health and the economy.
But the first minister told Conservative MP Desmond Swayne that the position would be kept under “very close review”.
29 Apr 2020
