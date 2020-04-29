UK should not bail out 'super rich executives'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Labour MP challenged Raab on financial support for big businesses
A Labour MP said the UK should follow Denmark and not help businesses based in tax havens or which pay dividends.
Zarah Sultana said financial support should be for the “99% not the 1%” through the coronavirus outbreak.
Dominic Raab said “partisan baggage” should be taken out of the argument, and that government help was for both small and big businesses.
29 Apr 2020
