Closed zoo 'rings alarm bell' for coronavirus help

Twycross wants government help to survive coronavirus shutdown
A large zoo said it needed loans from the government as it has no visitors or income but still had to look after its animals.
A coronavirus fund for zoos helps smaller sites but does not apply to Leicestershire's Twycross Zoo, which has some animals in international breeding programmes at risk of extinction.
Producers: Christina McSorley and Shelley Phelps
04 May 2020
