Doctor MP says 'lack of testing has cost lives'
Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has called out the government on its testing strategy, saying it has "cost lives".

The shadow health minister has been doing A&E shifts at a London hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

She questioned the health secretary in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Matt Hancock responded to say there had been "a rapid acceleration in testing over the last few months".

  • 05 May 2020
