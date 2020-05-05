Where did MP get his lockdown haircut?
An MP was told his haircut looked “extraordinary" while Parliamentary colleagues were described as looking “bushy”.

Conservative Julian Lewis was asking Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the supply of medical PPE equipment.

After replying, Mr Hancock’s hair comments were met with laughter by other MPs, but Mr Lewis did not reveal the name of the barber.

