Starmer: How on Earth did it come to this?

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK coronavirus death rates
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said UK death rates from coronavirus were “not success or apparent success“.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was too early to draw comparisons with the data from other countries.
The British people want to “keep suppressing this disease” and start getting the economy back on its feet, he added.
06 May 2020
