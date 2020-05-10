Minister defends 'stay alert' message change

Media player
Coronavirus: Robert Jenrick defends 'stay alert' message change
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it is the right time to "update and broaden" the message to the public from "stay at home" to "stay alert" in the fight against coronavirus.
10 May 2020
