Johnson: Full speech on coronavirus lockdown plan

Boris Johnson: Full speech on modified coronavirus lockdown plan
Boris Johnson has unveiled a "conditional plan" to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday.
The PM also said people who could not work from home should return to the workplace - but avoid public transport.
He said a new Covid Alert System with five levels would govern how quickly lockdown restrictions could be eased.
10 May 2020
