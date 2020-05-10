Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson sets out plan to modify lockdown
The prime minister has set out a series of steps for the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.
In a ministerial broadcast Boris Johnson encouraged people in England to exercise outdoors more often, and those unable to work from home to travel to their usual place of work.
Mr Johnson also looked ahead to possible school re-openings in June and hospitality and public places returning to business in July.
-
10 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window