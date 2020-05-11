Starmer: Coronavirus 'roadmap needs clear direction'

Video

The UK could not "go back to business as usual" after dealing with coronavirus, the Labour leader has said, as he called for clarity on the way ahead.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke of action needed where care workers were paid less than the real living wage, care homes were an “afterthought” and a lack of public services investment, but expecting frontline workers to “protect us”.

In his recorded statement for radio and TV audiences, he said of key workers: “In their courage and their sacrifice and their bravery, we can see a better future.”