Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Starmer asks why virus comparison graphs have gone
The Labour leader says the government has stopped publishing graphs comparing the UK to other countries at daily press conferences, since the UK death toll became worse than other European nations.
Sir Keir Starmer said “for many weeks” the UK government had been making comparisons, but asked why that had stopped.
Boris Johnson said figures were “deeply horrifying” but comparisons were “premature” and Sir Keir would have to “contain his impatience”.
-
13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52648345/pmqs-starmer-asks-why-virus-comparison-graphs-have-goneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window