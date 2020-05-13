Starmer asks why virus comparison graphs have gone

Video

The Labour leader says the government has stopped publishing graphs comparing the UK to other countries at daily press conferences, since the UK death toll became worse than other European nations.

Sir Keir Starmer said “for many weeks” the UK government had been making comparisons, but asked why that had stopped.

Boris Johnson said figures were “deeply horrifying” but comparisons were “premature” and Sir Keir would have to “contain his impatience”.

