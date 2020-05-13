Bone: Scrap 'biased' Electoral Commission

Video

Conservative MP Peter Bone has attacked the Electoral Commission for investigating some involved in the Vote Leave campaign ahead of the EU referendum, during PMQs.

He called on the prime minister to see the "politically corrupt, totally biased and morally bankrupt quango” abolished.

Boris Johnson said he hoped "all those who spent so much time and energy drawing attention to their supposed guilt" would spend as long "drawing attention to their genuine innocence".

