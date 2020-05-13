Airlines seeking handouts 'must meet climate change goals'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Lucas on help for airlines amid coronavirus outbreak
Green MP Caroline Lucas said the UK must "build back better" after the coronavirus crisis, and handouts should only to go airlines who meet "robust climate change goals".
Boris Johnson said the aviation industry must "keep its carbon lower" and following lower emssions through the pandemic, he said the UK should "entrench those gains".
-
13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52648354/pmqs-lucas-on-help-for-airlines-amid-coronavirus-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window