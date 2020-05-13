Airlines seeking handouts 'must meet climate change goals'
PMQs: Lucas on help for airlines amid coronavirus outbreak

Green MP Caroline Lucas said the UK must "build back better" after the coronavirus crisis, and handouts should only to go airlines who meet "robust climate change goals".

Boris Johnson said the aviation industry must "keep its carbon lower" and following lower emssions through the pandemic, he said the UK should "entrench those gains".

  • 13 May 2020
