Davey calls for furlough scheme for self-employed

PMQs: Davey and Johnson on furlough help for self-empoloyed
Sir Ed Davey has called for the furlough scheme to be extended to the self-employed, helping cleaners, childminders, hairdressers and taxi drivers.
The acting Lib Dem leader said that "millions of these families now have no help in the future".
Boris Johnson said there would be help of up to £7,500 over three months.
And he said the job retention scheme had been "one of the most extraordinary features of this country’s collective response to the crisis”.
13 May 2020
