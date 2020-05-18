Hancock: Coronavirus tests for anyone with symptoms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hancock on coronavirus tests for anyone with symptoms

The health secretary has announced that the loss of taste and smell are now being treated as a potential coronavirus symptoms.

Matt Hancock also said that anyone, aged at least five, could now have a coronavirus test if they are showing symptoms, and told people how to apply for one.

  • 18 May 2020
Go to next video: Gove: 'Teachers will be safe in schools'