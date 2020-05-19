UK making ‘petulant demands’ in trade talks

Video

The SNP shadow spokesperson for the Cabinet Office has said UK negotiations with the EU over a future trade deal are a "petit dejeuner chiens" - a dog's breakfast.

Pete Wishart said the UK government was “playing political games with the future of millions of people” as Westminster pursued an “anti-EU agenda at all costs”.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said that the government was “honouring” the results of the Scottish independence and Brexit referendums.