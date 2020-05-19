Ministers 'too slow' on coronavirus in care homes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kendall on government tackling coronavirus in care homes
The government should have withdrawn its advice that care homes were “very unlikely to be infected” before 12 March, Liz Kendall has said.
The Labour health spokeswoman said care homes struggled to get PPE as the equipment was “requisitioned” by the NHS.
She challenged Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s claim that the government had thrown a “protective cloak around care homes right from the start”.
-
19 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52725550/kendall-on-government-tackling-coronavirus-in-care-homesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window