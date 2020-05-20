Speaker asks Hancock if he 'wants to leave' PMQs

Media player
Video
PMQs: Speaker warns Hancock for Commons behaviour
The Speaker has warned the health secretary for addressing the Labour leader during PMQs.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle then suggested Matt Hancock could leave the Commons, where numbers are limited due to social distancing rules, and allow another MP to take his place.
20 May 2020
