Starmer challenges PM over care home testing

The Labour leader asked Boris Johnson to explain the "continued delay" in testing at care homes, quoting evidence from Care England's chief executive to MPs on Tuesday.

But the prime minister said Sir Keir Starmer was "in ignorance of the facts", and there would be 200,000 daily tests in the UK by the end of the month.

He said Britain was testing "more than virtually any other country in Europe”. But Sir Keir said the PM was not answering his question.

