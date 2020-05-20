UK to have test, track and trace system by June
Coronavirus: UK to have 'world-beating' tracing system

Boris Johnson said 25,000 contact tracers, able to track 10,000 new cases a day, would be in place by 1 June. The comment came as a response to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who challenged the PM over the absence of a tracing system since March.

