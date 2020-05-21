Media player
Tory MP: NHS fee exemption is way to say thank you
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale has joined other backbenchers in calling for overseas health workers to be exempt from fees for using the NHS.
He told BBC News that Boris Johnson was on the wrong side of public opinion, but he had "the opportunity to put something that is wrong right".
Sir Roger added: "In the grand scheme of things [it is a quick way] to say thank you to some very brave people who've been saving lives."
21 May 2020
