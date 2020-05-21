'PM has been a beneficiary of carers from abroad'

Media player
NHS fees for overseas staff: Hancock asked if PM changed his mind
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been asked during the daily coronavirus briefing if the PM changed his mind on NHS usage fees for health and care workers from abroad.
Responding to a question by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, he said that Boris Johnson had "been a beneficiary of carers from abroad".
NHS staff and care workers from overseas are to be exempt from paying a surcharge to use the health service after mounting pressure from MPs.
21 May 2020
