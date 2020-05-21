'PM U-turn is a victory for common sense'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS fees scrapping is 'victory for common sense' - Keir Starmer

NHS staff and care workers from overseas will no longer have to pay an extra charge towards the health service after mounting pressure from MPs.

Boris Johnson's spokesman said the PM had asked the Home Office and Department for Health to exempt NHS and care workers "as soon as possible".

Reacting to the news, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was "a victory for common sense".

  • 21 May 2020
Go to next video: 'PM has been a beneficiary of carers from abroad'