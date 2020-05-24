'Not true' Cummings made second lockdown trip, says Shapps
Coronavirus: Second Cummings lockdown trip 'not true' - Grant Shapps

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that it is "not true" that Dominic Cummings returned to County Durham after his period of isolation ended, after his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

The Observer and Sunday Mirror have reported he was seen in the North East on two more occasions, after recovering from his own Covid-19 symptoms and returning to work in London.

  • 24 May 2020
