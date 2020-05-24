Media player
Coronavirus: Cummings 'broke the rules' says ex-Durham police chief
Former Durham Police Chief Constable Mike Barton criticises Dominic Cummings’ journey from London to Durham saying the actions of the PM’s top adviser will make policing more difficult.
24 May 2020
