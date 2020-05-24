Tory MP calls for Cummings 'to go'
Coronavirus: Tory MP Steve Baker calls for Dominic Cummings 'to go'

A prominent member of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs has called for Dominic Cummings “to go”.

Steve Baker, the Tory MP for Wycombe, told BBC Breakfast the allegations that the PM's chief adviser broke lockdown rules is causing the party harm.

