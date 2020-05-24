Shapps answers Cummings allegations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Grant Shapps questioned over Cummings allegations

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps faced questions from the BBC's Andrew Marr about fresh allegations that the prime minister's top adviser breached lockdown rules.

Mr Shapps and the government have said that Dominic Cummings acted "reasonably and legally" by driving from London to County Durham while his wife had coronavirus symptoms.

Sunday's papers had fresh allegations that Mr Cummings made a second trip to the North East after returning to London.

  • 24 May 2020
Go to next video: Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'