Shadow Home Secretary: 'The allegations are extraordinarily serious'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dominic Cummings: Nick Thomas-Symonds says guidelines were 'simple'

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Shadow Home Secretary, has called for an urgent investigation by the Cabinet Office into the actions of Dominic Cummings.

The Prime Minister's chief adviser travelled from London to Durham when his wife was suffering from coronavirus.

Mr Thomas-Symonds told Andrew Marr that it was an 'extraordinarily serious situation'.

  • 24 May 2020
Go to next video: 'I can't hug my mum because she's a frontline worker'