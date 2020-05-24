Dominic Cummings faces media scrum

Media player
Dominic Cummings faces reporters amid fresh allegations
The prime minister's closest aide, Dominic Cummings, is facing further pressure with fresh allegations he breached lockdown rules.
Several members of the Conservative Party are calling for him to resign. Both Mr Cummings and the government insist he acted "reasonably and legally" by driving from London to County Durham in March while his wife had coronavirus.
24 May 2020
