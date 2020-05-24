'Did Dominic Cummings visit Barnard Castle?'
PM questioned over Dominic Cummings' travel to Barnard Castle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his special adviser Dominic Cummings over his travel to the North East during lockdown.

It comes as questions mount over whether or not he visited the town of Barnard Castle while staying in Durham.

  • 24 May 2020
