Cummings leaves Downing Street after Johnson backing

The Prime Minister has backed his advisor Dominic Cummings, saying he "acted responsibly and legally and with integrity".

It comes after a row over Cummings' travel to the North East during lockdown, which he has said was for childcare reasons due to the fact that he and his wife were about to be sick with coronavirus.

The aide didn't respond to questions from reporters as he left Downing Street on Sunday after the government's daily news briefing.