Coronavirus: 'Don't tear the pants out of it' warns scientist on lockdown easing
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has urged the public to be sensible and follow the guidance as lockdown eases in England.
Responding to a question by BBC's political correspondent Chris Mason about the easing of lockdown he said:
"Follow the guidance, don't tear the pants out of it, and don't go further than the guidance actually says".
Read more: Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists
30 May 2020
