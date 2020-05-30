Media player
Coronavirus: 'Rules are for the benefit of all and apply to all'
Following a question from the Observer's Toby Helm, asking if people in authority should set an example and follow the lockdown rules, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said "the rules are clear... and in my opinion they apply to all."
The question was in relation to the row over top government adviser Dominic Cummings' decision to travel to County Durham during lockdown.
30 May 2020
