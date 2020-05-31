Media player
Coronavirus: Dominic Raab defends lockdown relaxation measures in England
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the relaxation of some lockdown measures from 1 June, despite the government's alert level not yet officially being at level three.
The five-level, colour-coded alert system helps the government decide how tough social distancing measures should be, with a gradual relaxation of the rules at level three.
Mr Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr that currently "we're transitioning from level four to level three, so we remain at level four".
31 May 2020
