Johnson asked to stop cuts to fire services

PMQs: Russell-Moyle and Johnson on fire services cuts
A Labour MP has told the prime minister to "put his money where is mouth is" and stop cuts to fire services after their help in the coronavirus pandemic.
Lloyd Russell-Moyle asked the PM if he will reply to a letter from the Fire Bridges Union (FBU) raising the matter.
Boris Johnson told Mr Russell-Moyle he would respond.
03 Jun 2020
