Johnson asked to stop cuts to fire services
PMQs: Russell-Moyle and Johnson on fire services cuts

A Labour MP has told the prime minister to "put his money where is mouth is" and stop cuts to fire services after their help in the coronavirus pandemic.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle asked the PM if he will reply to a letter from the Fire Bridges Union (FBU) raising the matter.

Boris Johnson told Mr Russell-Moyle he would respond.

  • 03 Jun 2020
