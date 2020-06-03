Blackford asks Johnson if black lives matter?
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on George Floyd death

The SNP's Westminster leader asked the prime minister if he had talked to Donald Trump about the death of George Floyd.

Ian Blackford said the public was looking “for guidance, for leadership and for action” but claimed Boris Johnson had “skirted over” the issue at PMQs.

Mr Johnson said “of course black lives matter” and he understood the “anger and grief” in the US and internationally.

