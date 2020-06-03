What did PM know about Jenrick property approval?
PMQs: Johnson and Cummins on Jenrick's London property approval

The prime minister was asked about a £1bn development which Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has accepted that he approved unlawfully.

Labour MP Judith Cummins referenced Boris Johnson’s previous role as London mayor, but he said he had had “no conversations on that matter whatever, nor any exchanges of any kind”.

Last week, Mr Jenrick accepted he had approved the east London housing development unlawfully.

