Coronavirus: Business secretary appears unwell in Parliament
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell while speaking in the House of Commons.
A spokesman said the MP for Reading West had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home to self isolate.
03 Jun 2020
