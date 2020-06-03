Business secretary appears unwell in Parliament
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell while speaking in the House of Commons.

A spokesman said the MP for Reading West had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home to self isolate.

