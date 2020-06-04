'It is not right for us to use confected outrage'
Video

Badenoch and Thewlis on UK racism claims in Commons debate

SNP MP Alison Thewliss' claim that forcing black people to work was a racist policy was rejected by the equalities minister.

Kemi Badencoch spoke of the need to “calm down racial tensions”.

But the Conservative MP claimed they were being inflamed by some who was wanted to “have something to put on social media".

