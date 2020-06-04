Baby takes part in Commons debate

Media player
Stella Creasy MP and baby take part in Commons debate
An MP took her baby into Parliament and held her in a debate on abortion in Northern Ireland.
Stella Creasy - who returned from maternity leave last week - was addressing Minister Robin Walker. Little Hettie made her own contributions too.
04 Jun 2020
