Why does Davey want to lead the Lib Dems?
Sir Ed Davey says being a life-long carer and his experience in Parliament and in government mean he is up for leading his party.

The interim leader is likely to face Layla Moran and Vera Hobhouse in the contest to head up the Lib Dems, who have 11 seats in Westminster.

  • 04 Jun 2020
