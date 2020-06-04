Pet cat interrupts Lords Committee
An uninvited guest has brought a whisker of laughter to a Lords committee.

The EU Services Sub Committee was hearing evidence over Zoom from trade expert Sally Jones, when her pet cat pawed its way into her office.

But the funny feline didn't disrupt proceedings too much and was welcomed by peers.

