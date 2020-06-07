Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Mass protests risk spreading disease, says Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that mass anti-racism protests are risking lives, because they increase the likelihood of coronavirus being spread.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Hancock urged people to make their argument, but not to gather in groups larger than six.
-
07 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52955001/coronavirus-mass-protests-risk-spreading-disease-says-hancockRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window