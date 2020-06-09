Labour: UK 'in the dark' over future EU relations
Video

Brexit: Rachel Reeves on need for UK-EU trade talk 'clarity'

Labour’s Rachel Reeves says both the CBI and TUC have warned about "chaos and uncertainty" for British jobs over the ongoing talks with the EU about a future trade deal.

In response, Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said there would be no extension to the transitional period beyond 31 December, as it would only extend the negotiations at a time when people wanted “certainty”.

  • 09 Jun 2020
