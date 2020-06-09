Schools in England to "bring all children back" in September
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Williamson on re-opening schools in England

The education secretary said he was "working to bring all children back to school in September" and that exams would take place next year.

Gavin Williamson said a "cautious phased return” was the “most sensible approach to take” for schools across England.

And he confirmed the government was “not able to welcome all primary children back for a full month before the summer”.

  • 09 Jun 2020
Go to next video: An uncertain future: Young people and the pandemic