Coronavirus pay and work problems for pregnant women
While many people fear for their career prospects in the pandemic, there are even more problems for some women expecting a baby.
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price talked to expectant mothers struggling to work safely while shielding, facing unemployment, or possible loss of maternity pay and benefits.
10 Jun 2020
