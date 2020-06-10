Johnson tells Starmer to 'make up mind' on schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on reopening schools after virus

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed England was an “outlier” in reopening schools after lockdown with Wales and some other countries announcing dates to restart lessons.

But the prime minister accused him of changing his mind, and added 97% of schools already had some children back at lessons.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 10 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Starmer: 'No pride’ in UK coronavirus death figures